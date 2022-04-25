Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $290.71. 228,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,196. Watsco has a 1-year low of $252.50 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

