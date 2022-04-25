Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Reduced by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,176 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 251,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,874. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

