Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$2.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of C$663.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.05. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$2.58.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$327.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

