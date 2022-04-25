Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 16,957 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 8.1% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.49. 61,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,358. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

