Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after buying an additional 787,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,656,000 after buying an additional 156,249 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $7,981,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $7,138,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWR traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $117.00. 3,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,830. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

