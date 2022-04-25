Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,448 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,950,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,582,000 after buying an additional 1,290,000 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,825,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,568,000 after buying an additional 212,911 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,721,000 after buying an additional 104,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after buying an additional 40,960 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.18. 133,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,942. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.19. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

