Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,009 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,192,000 after purchasing an additional 641,004 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,635.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 664,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 640,319 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,469,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after acquiring an additional 238,839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after acquiring an additional 195,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 712.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 163,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,958. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.