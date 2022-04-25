WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.61. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 983. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $101.96 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.37.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

