W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 6.5%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.64. 15,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,231,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $647.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $119,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $77,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 38.2% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $92,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

