Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $21,217,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

