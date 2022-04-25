Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company’s product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XYIGF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xinyi Glass from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Xinyi Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Xinyi Glass stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Xinyi Glass has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

About Xinyi Glass (Get Rating)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xinyi Glass (XYIGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.