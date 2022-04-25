York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.35

Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $565.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other York Water news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,089 shares in the company, valued at $905,649. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,869 shares of company stock worth $118,471. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 2,192.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

