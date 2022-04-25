Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Banc of California reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

