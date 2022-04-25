Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) to post sales of $54.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $60.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $33.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $269.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.90 million to $327.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $287.98 million, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $353.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. 506,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,749. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.12. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.