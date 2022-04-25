Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Announce $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.76. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.21 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

NYSE CBOE traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $113.21. 25,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

