Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TACT. Roth Capital lowered their target price on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

TACT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.