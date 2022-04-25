Zacks: Analysts Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. Avaya posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVYA. BWS Financial dropped their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,170,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,768,000 after purchasing an additional 111,382 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Avaya by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,354 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,518,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,465,000 after acquiring an additional 427,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,137. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $938.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

