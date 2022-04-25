Zacks: Analysts Expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $70.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.77 million to $70.30 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $303.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $303.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $364.32 million, with estimates ranging from $360.47 million to $367.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million.

CWAN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

CWAN traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 318,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,832. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 135,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $2,331,816.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 433,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,866 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.