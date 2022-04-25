Zacks: Analysts Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) will report $300.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.65 million to $301.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million.

UP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

NYSE:UP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 53,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,687. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

