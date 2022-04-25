Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) to post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,699,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,644,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.22. 469,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

