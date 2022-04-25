Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Brokerages expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $9.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.69. 808,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.