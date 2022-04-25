Zacks Investment Research Lowers Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FOCS. Raymond James lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.14.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

