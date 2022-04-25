Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VERB opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 214.48% and a negative net margin of 345.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Verb Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Verb Technology in the third quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology in the second quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Verb Technology in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

