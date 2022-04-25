Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,295. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

