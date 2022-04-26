-$0.08 EPS Expected for Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Safe-T Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe-T Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Safe-T Group.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 46.16% and a negative net margin of 127.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe-T Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Dawson James assumed coverage on Safe-T Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,660. Safe-T Group has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Safe-T Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe-T Group (SFET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.