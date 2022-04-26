-$0.09 EPS Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $28.99 on Tuesday, hitting $352.75. 1,029,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,883. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.60.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2,373.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

