$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.41.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. 9,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,906. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 723.10%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

