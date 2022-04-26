$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. AT&T reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 114,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $1,637,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

