$0.81 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 11.90%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.15. 189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,740. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

