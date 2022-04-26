$1.51 EPS Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.61. Principal Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Principal Financial Group.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PFG traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.21. 12,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,595. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.