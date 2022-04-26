10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Position Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.01. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.87 and a beta of 1.68.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $43,308.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.