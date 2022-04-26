$11.16 Billion in Sales Expected for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.31 billion and the lowest is $11.02 billion. American International Group reported sales of $10.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year sales of $47.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.45 billion to $48.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.88 billion to $51.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NYSE:AIG traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,082. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11. American International Group has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American International Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

