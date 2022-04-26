$11.78 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.05 million. Genasys posted sales of $11.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $53.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $53.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Genasys news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genasys by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Genasys in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

GNSS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 82,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,120. Genasys has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

