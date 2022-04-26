$12.77 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.96 billion and the lowest is $12.55 billion. Progressive reported sales of $11.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $51.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 billion to $52.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $57.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.50 billion to $61.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.17. 17,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,553. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $103.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

