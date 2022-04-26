$122.40 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will report sales of $122.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.10 million. BancFirst reported sales of $126.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $478.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.60 million to $483.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 33.72%.

BANF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BANF stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $84.63. 170,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,386. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.12. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.