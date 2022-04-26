$143.74 Million in Sales Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $143.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $142.34 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $796.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $786.50 million to $805.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $982.07 million, with estimates ranging from $942.59 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 217,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,383. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $15.23.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $430,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

