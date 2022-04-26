$15.69 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will post $15.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.18 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $10.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $63.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.54 billion to $70.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.21 billion to $64.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.32. 5,931,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,783,192. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.89. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,731,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

