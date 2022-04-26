$188.71 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) will announce $188.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the lowest is $171.03 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $43.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 330.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $938.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $965.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.27.

Shares of BHVN traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average of $123.58. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.06. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

