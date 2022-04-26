$194.06 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will announce $194.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $191.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.60 million. Lindsay reported sales of $161.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $713.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $708.54 million to $718.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $750.31 million, with estimates ranging from $739.91 million to $760.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNN traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.64. The company had a trading volume of 46,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.22 and a 200 day moving average of $145.65. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

