1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $707,979.29 and $6,520.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001162 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,686,963 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

