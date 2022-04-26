$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) to post $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $122.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,746. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

