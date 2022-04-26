$205.89 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) to post $205.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.80 million and the lowest is $203.20 million. Trupanion reported sales of $154.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $889.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $900.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.28. 319,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,501. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $70.49 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.73.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,480. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

