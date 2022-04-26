$27.15 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTKGet Rating) to report sales of $27.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $27.30 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $165.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $165.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $238.21 million, with estimates ranging from $194.92 million to $281.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

PRTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $118.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $11.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,540 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 729,709 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,306,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 194,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

