2,761 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $251,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 324,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,132,078. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

