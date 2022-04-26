2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Gap Down to $15.36

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $14.89. 2seventy bio shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 340 shares.

TSVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18. Research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2seventy bio news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

2seventy bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

