$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.79 billion and the lowest is $3.13 billion. Westlake posted sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake will report full year sales of $13.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 over the last 90 days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $115,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 37.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 1,832.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,506,000.

Shares of WLK traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.99. 577,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,676. Westlake has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $135.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average of $106.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

