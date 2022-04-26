$3.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) will report $3.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.52 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $18.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $32.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDD shares. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.84. 14,580,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,827,179. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $144.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

