3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lessened by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in 3M by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,521,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,273,000 after purchasing an additional 170,018 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $208,118,000 after buying an additional 178,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $4.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.22. 4,839,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.94. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

