$434.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) will announce $434.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $442.58 million. Lamar Advertising posted sales of $370.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 48.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,386,000 after acquiring an additional 899,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $103,979,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,841.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 568,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,507,000 after acquiring an additional 554,151 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,872,000 after acquiring an additional 214,897 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 67.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,912,000 after acquiring an additional 209,483 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $111.10. The company had a trading volume of 580,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.43. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $97.53 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.18%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

