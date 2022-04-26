$5.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.61 billion and the lowest is $5.29 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $21.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.87 billion to $21.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.08.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.45.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

